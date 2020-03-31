MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State brought back former player Shane Southwell as an assistant basketball coach Tuesday, rounding out Bruce Weber's staff after Brad Korn left to become the head coach at Southeast Missouri.
Southwell was a standout for the Wildcats from 2010-14, helping them to a school-record 27 wins as a junior. He returned as a graduate assistant coach from 2017-19 before spending last season as an assistant at Robert Morris, where he helped the Colonials to a 20-win season and earn the Northeast Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
All told, Southwell has been part of 142 victories and two Big 12 titles with the Wildcats. He is one of six players in school history to be part of a title team as both a player and coach, a list that includes Bill Guthridge and Lon Kruger.
Southwell also helped coach USA Basketball's under-19 team at the World Cup, where the Americans won the gold medal.
