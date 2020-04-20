Top offensive players available in the NFL draft (x-entered draft with college eligibility remaining).
QUARTERBACKS
Position outlook: The presumptive No. 1 overall, a likely top-five pick with injury concerns, another first-rounder — but how high? — and a real wild card.
Joe Burrow, 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, LSU
Strengths: Accuracy, poise and athleticism, plus the ability to command an offense.
Weaknesses: Doesn't have the biggest arm.
Fact: The Heisman Trophy winner almost doubled his 2018 passing yards per game (222.6) in 2019 (429.2).
Gone by: Once again, Burrow will be No. 1.
x-Tua Tagovailoa, 6-0, 217, Alabama
Strengths: Quick release, with excellent mid-range accuracy and nimble feet.
Weaknesses: Coming off a serious hip injury.
Fact: Threw 76 touchdown passes in 24 starts the past two seasons.
Gone by: Injury history is the only thing that could keep him out of the top five.
Justin Herbert, 6-6, 236, Oregon
Strengths: Ideal size and a good athlete.
Weaknesses: Spotty touch. His passes often sail when he lets loose.
Fact: Surprisingly returned for his senior year to his hometown school and increased his completion percentage from 59.4 percent to 66.8.
Gone by: Conservatively, top-12.
x-Jordan Love, 6-4, 224, Utah State
Strengths: Big and talented arm. Tall, smooth athlete.
Weaknesses: Telegraphs some throws and will bail out of workable pockets at times.
Fact: TD-to-INT ratio went from 32:6 in 2018 to 20:17 last season.
Gone by: Top-10. Or early Day 2.
Others: x-Jake Fromm, Georgia; x-Jacob Eason, Washington; Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma.
RUNNING BACKS
Position outlook: We all know the deal with running backs not getting the love they once did in the NFL, but a couple of these guys could slip into the first round.
x-Jonathan Taylor, 5-10, 226, Wisconsin
Strengths: Checks all the boxes for size and speed and rarely misses a snap.
Weaknesses: Ball security. And durability can work against a guy who carried such a heavy load in college.
Fact: Carried 926 times for 6,174 yards in three seasons.
Gone by: Early second round.
x-D'Andre Swift, 5-8, 212, Georgia
Strengths: Quick cuts combined with good vision.
Weaknesses: Gets home-run happy at times instead of moving piles forward.
Fact: Never had more than 220 touches from scrimmage in a college season.
Gone by: Middle of the second, but probably the running back most likely to be a first-round pick.
x-Clyde Edwards-Helaire, 5-7, 207, LSU;
Strengths: Shifty with great balance.
Weaknesses: So-so speed, especially for his size.
Fact: Had 55 receptions for 453 yards last season.
Gone by: Late second.
Others: x-J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State; x-Cam Akers, Florida State; Zack Moss, Utah; x-AJ Dillon, Boston College.
TACKLES
Position outlook: The deepest position in the draft after wide receiver. Likely to produce three top-15 picks and about a half-dozen first-rounders.
x-Jedrick Wills, 6-4, 312, Alabama
Strengths: Plays smart and mean.
Weaknesses: Lacks ideal size.
Fact: Allowed one sack in 39 college games, playing exclusively at right tackle.
Gone by: Top 15.
x-Mekhi Becton, 6-7, 365, Louisville
Strengths: Huge and nimble for his size.
Weaknesses: Technique needs to be refined.
Fact: Has 7-foot wingspan.
Gone by: Top 15.
x-Tristan Wirfs, 6-5, 320, Iowa
Strengths: Rare athleticism for his size.
Weaknesses: Arm length is less than ideal.
Fact: Ran a 4.85-second 40-yard dash at the combine.
Gone by: Top 15.
x-Andrew Thomas, 6-5, 315, Georgia
Strengths: Strong hands and the ability to play either side of the line.
Weaknesses: Can get off-balance and heavy on his feet.
Fact: Three-year starter and All-American last season.
Gone by: Early second
Josh Jones, 6-5, 319, Houston
Strengths: Fluid athlete.
Weaknesses: Needs to add power in run blocking.
Fact: Four-year starter at left tackle.
Gone by: Early second.
x-Austin Jackson, 6-4, 322, USC
Strengths: Long arms and light on his feet.
Weaknesses: High upside, but very raw.
Fact: Turns 21 in August, making him one of the youngest players available in the draft.
Gone by: Middle of the second.
x-Isaiah Wilson, 6-6, 350, Georgia
Strengths: Ideal size and build.
Weaknesses: Fundamentals and technique have a ways to go.
Fact: Two-year starter at right tackle who redshirted as a freshman.
Gone by: Widest range of possibilities, from middle of the first to middle of the third.
x-Ezra Cleveland, 6-6, 311, Boise State
Strengths: Natural athlete for his size.
Weaknesses: Needs to play with more power.
Fact: Late bloomer in high school who started drawing interest as a junior.
Gone by: Middle of the second.
Others: Lucas Niang, TCU; Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn; Alex Taylor, South Carolina State.
INTERIOR LINEMAN
Position outlook: Maybe a late first-rounder in this group.
x-Cesar Ruiz, 6-2, 307, Michigan
Strengths: Solid build. Plays smart and instinctive.
Weaknesses: Quickness is lacking.
Fact: Started the final 31 games of his career.
Gone by: Middle of the second.
Others: Lloyd Cushenberry, center, LSU; John Simpson, guard, Clemson; Robert Hunt, guard, Louisiana-Lafayette; Netane Muti, guard, Fresno State.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Position outlook: There are so many good options at receiver in this class teams might look elsewhere in the first round and circle back in Day 2.
x-Jerry Jeudy, 6-1, 193, Alabama
Strengths: Smooth and polished route runner with excellent burst.
Weaknesses: Slim build lacks strength.
Fact: Caught 26 touchdown passes, second behind only Amari Cooper in Alabama history.
Gone by: About No. 12.
x-CeeDee Lamb, 6-1, 195, Oklahoma
Strengths: Game-breaking elusiveness after the catch.
Weaknesses: Will have to develop quickness off the line to beat press coverage.
Fact: All-American and Biletnikoff Award finalist last season.
Gone by: About No. 12.
x-Henry Ruggs III, 5-11, 188, Alabama
Strengths: Elite speed and acceleration.
Weaknesses: His game is somewhat limited but what he does well is hard to find.
Fact: Almost 25% of his 98 career receptions went for touchdowns (24).
Gone by: Top 20.
x-Justin Jefferson, 6-1, 202, LSU
Strengths: Dominated from the slot with great body control.
Weaknesses: Size and strength weren't tested much in LSU's offense.
Fact: Led major college football with 111 catches last year for 1,540 yards.
Gone by: End of the first round.
x-Tee Higgins, 6-4, 216, Clemson
Strengths: Takes advantage of his size to make contested catches.
Weaknesses: Doesn't get a lot of separation in his routes.
Fact: Tied DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins with school-record 27 touchdown catches at Clemson.
Gone by: Middle of the second.
Denzel Mims, 6-2, 207, Baylor
Strengths: Blazing speed and long arms.
Weaknesses: Inconsistent hands. Makes great catches, drops some easy ones.
Fact: Texas state 3A high school champion in the 200-meter dash.
Gone by: Middle of the second.
x-Laviska Shenault Jr., 6-1, 227, Colorado
Strengths: Powerful and explosive player getting to the ball and running with it after the catch.
Weaknesses: Injuries limited him to short bursts of high-level production.
Fact: Scored six touchdowns receiving and five rushing in his breakout 2018 season.
Gone by: Anywhere from end of Round 1 to end of Round 3.
Brandon Aiyuk, 6-0, 205, Arizona State
Strengths: Dangerous after the catch.
Weaknesses: Needs to play stronger in traffic.
Fact: Missed the Senior Bowl after abdominal injury.
Gone by: Middle of the second.
x-K.J. Hamler, 5-9, 185, Penn State
Strengths: Elusive with uncommon burst of speed.
Weaknesses: Undersized and had some drops last season.
Fact: Torn ACL cost him senior year of high school and he redshirted as a freshman in college.
Gone by: Some team might see Tyreek Hill-type playmaker and grab him in the first round. Or he could slip to Day 3.
Chase Claypool, 6-4, 238, Notre Dame
Strengths: Huge with 4.42 speed.
Weaknesses: Much room for improvement in route running. Could end up as a tight end.
Fact: Grew up in British Columbia, Canada, just north of the U.S. border.
Gone by: End of Day 2.
x-Jalen Reagor, 5-10, 206, TCU
Strengths: Speed to get deep and shiftiness to turn short plays into long gains.
Weaknesses: Can get pushed around in coverage.
Fact: The son of former Texas Tech star and longtime NFL defensive lineman Montae Reagor.
Gone by: Middle of Day 2.
Michael Pittman, 6-4, 223, Southern California.
Strengths: Big receiver who can overwhelm defenders with size and body control.
Weaknesses: Lacks quickness.
Fact: Father Michael Pittman played running back for Fresno State and 11 seasons in the NFL.
Gone by: End of Day 2.
Others: Van Jefferson, Florida; Bryan Edwards, South Carolina; K.J. Hill, Ohio State; Collin Johnson, Texas; Lynn Bowden, Kentucky.
TIGHT ENDS
Position outlook: Even the best players in this group aren't first-round locks.
x-Cole Kmet, 6-6, 262, Notre Dame
Strengths: Big target who can overpower tacklers.
Weaknesses: Needs lot of work as a blocker.
Fact: Played baseball at Notre Dame and had 10 saves in 34 games as a left-handed reliever.
Gone by: Middle of the second round.
Others: Harrison Bryant, FAU; Adam Trautman, Dayton; Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri; Hunter Bryant, Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.