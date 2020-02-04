PBR Global Cup Returns to AT&T Stadium
After debuting in the U.S. in 2019, the Professional Bull Riders Global Cup will return to the United States for the next edition of the five-nation tournament at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, on Feb. 15-16.
The team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta in November 2017, where Team USA won the event, and then visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018 when Team Brazil emerged the victors, before making its U.S. debut, AT&T Stadium said in a news release.
Featuring teams from five nations, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the United States, at the PBR Global Cup, riders are competing for a record purse of $750,000.
Each team is comprised of six riders, in addition to an optional alternate, who are led by a coach and assistant coach.
The coaches, yet another unique element of the event, are responsible for leading their team and assigning all riders their bulls each night. At each event, the host nation is afforded a home-field advantage.
For the U.S. event, Team USA will split into two squads, Eagles and Wolves, with the Wolves set to be historically comprised of exclusively Native American Riders.
Nightly, all competing riders will attempt one bull each. Following that round, each coach will select two riders to attempt one more bull each in the bonus round. The winning team is the nation with the highest total aggregate score from their Top 10 rides.
Team USA Eagles: Head Coach Justin McBride, Assistant Coach J.W. Hart, Jess Lockwood, Boudreaux Campbell, Cody Teel, Matt Triplett, Dalton Kasel and Sage Kimzey.
Team USA Wolves: Head Coach Ted Nuce, Assistant Coach Mike “Bo” Vocu, Ryan Dirteater, Stetson Lawrence, Keyshawn Whitehorse, Cody Jesus, Colten Jesse, Cannon Cravens and alternate Wyatt Rogers.
Team Australia: Head Coach Troy Dunn, Assistant Coach Brendon Clark, Cliff Richardson, Lachlan Richardson, Ky Hamilton, Aaron Kleier, Brady Fielder, Nathan Burtenshaw and alternate Troy Wilkinson.
Team Brazil: Head Coach Guilherme Marchi, Assistant Coach Robson Palermo, Jose Vitor Leme, Kaique Pacheco, Luciano De Castro, Eduardo Aparecido, Alan de Souza, Dener Barbosa and alternate Ramon de Lima.
Team Canada: Head Coach Scott Schiffner, Assistant Coach Tanner Girletz, Jordan Hansen, Jared Parsonage, Dakota Buttar, Shay Marks, Zane Lambert, Brock Radford and alternate Jake Gardner.
Team Mexico: Head Coach Gerardo Venegas, Assistant Coach Jerome Davis, Edgar Durazo, Alvaro Aguilar Alvarez, Francisco Garcia Torres, Alfonso Orozco, Juan Carlos Contreras, Gustavo Pedrero and assistant Javier Garcia.
AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way, Arlington 76011
Saturday, Feb.15, 2020 – 6:45 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 – 1:45 p.m. CST
Ticket prices vary according to seat location Weekend passes available https://attstadium.com/events
Official tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or by www.attstadium.com
