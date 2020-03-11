SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — The Texas Rangers have placed left-hander Yohander Méndez on the suspended list for violating his contract by seeking unauthorized outside medical care.
President of Baseball Operations Jon Daniels announced the move Wednesday prior to a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants.
Méndez has been held out of spring training game action with left shoulder inflammation.
Asked if Méndez had violated that policy, Daniels said "there's more to it than that, but I'm not going to get into it."
The 25-year-old Méndez appeared in just three big league games last year due to an elbow injury. He was expected to compete for a bullpen spot this spring.
