FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Kianna Ray scored 19 points, Jaycee Bradley added 14, and TCU beat No. 25 West Virginia 73-60 on Sunday night.
Jayde Woods had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists and Lauren Heard scored 10 points for TCU.
Bradley hit two 3-pointers as the Horned Frogs jumped to a 10-2 lead and Ray hit two more in a 13-2 run to close the first quarter and make it 28-9 going into the second. West Virginia (13-5, 3-4 Big 12) used an 11-0 to trim its deficit to 35-28 late in the second quarter but got no closer.
The Mountaineers have lost four games in a row.
Tynice Martin tied her career high with six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high tying 24 points for West Virginia.
TCU (14-4, 5-3) bounced back after a 66-57 loss to No. 2 Baylor on Wednesday and has won four of its last five games. The Horned Frogs are off to their best start in conference play since the 2011-12 season, their last in the Mountain West before joining the Big 12.
The Horned Frogs are just 4-14 all-time against West Virginia but have won three of the last four in the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.