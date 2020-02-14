The 40 drivers competing in the 2020 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:
___
No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG-Daugherty Racing
DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
BORN: Oct. 2, 1987
HOMETOWN: Olive Branch, Mississippi
CREW CHIEF: Brian Pattie
SPONSOR: Kroger
TWITTER: @(at)StenhouseJr
NOTEWORTHY: Was shocked in October when Roush Fenway Racing said he wouldn't be retained. Landed ride at JTG and promptly won Daytona 500 pole.
___
No. 88 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Alex Bowman
BORN: April 25, 1993
HOMETOWN: Tucson, Arizona
CREW CHIEF: Greg Ives
SPONSOR: Valvoline
TWITTER: @AlexBowman88
NOTEWORTHY: Starts on front row for third straight year. Won pole in 2018 and has started second last two years. In contract year with Hendrick Motorsports.
___
No. 22 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Joey Logano
BORN: May 24, 1990
HOMETOWN: Middletown, Connecticut
CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe
SPONSOR: Shell Pennzoil
TWITTER: @joeylogano
NOTEWORTHY: Just missed out on making championship finale a year ago, then was part of Team Penske offseason crew swap that brought him Paul Wolfe, who's considered one of best.
___
No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: William Byron
BORN: Nov. 29, 1996
HOMETOWN: Charlotte, North Carolina
CREW CHIEF: Chad Knaus
SPONSOR: AXALTA "Color of the Year"
TWITTER: @williambyron
NOTEWORTHY: 2018 rookie of year started from pole last season and now starts second year with seven-time championship-winning crew chief Chad Knaus.
___
No. 10 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Aric Almirola
BORN: March 14, 1984
HOMETOWN: Tampa, Florida
CREW CHIEF: Mike Bugarewicz
SPONSOR: Smithfield Foods
TWITTER: @aric_almirola
NOTEWORTHY: Went winless last season and was eliminated in first round of playoffs. SHR gave him new crew chief during offseason.
___
No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Jimmie Johnson
BORN: Sept. 17, 1975
HOMETOWN: El Cajon, California
CREW CHIEF: Cliff Daniels
SPONSOR: Ally
TWITTER: @JimmieJohnson
NOTEWORTHY: Seven-time NASCAR champion says this is final year of full-time racing, but has not ruled out return to Daytona 500 in future. Eighth title would push him past the late Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for most in NASCAR history.
___
No. 6 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing
DRIVER: Ryan Newman
BORN: Dec. 8, 1977
HOMETOWN: South Bend, Indiana
CREW CHIEF: Scott Graves
SPONSOR: Koch Industries
TWITTER: @RyanJNewman
NOTEWORTHY: 2008 Daytona 500 winner made playoffs last season in first year with Roush and now anchors two-car team.
___
No. 42 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing
DRIVER: Kyle Larson
BORN: July 31, 1992
HOMETOWN: Elk Grove, California
CREW CHIEF: Chad Johnston
SPONSOR: Credit One Bank
TWITTER: @KyleLarsonRacin
NOTEWORTHY: Ran 20 sprint car races during offseason and won 10 times, including Chili Bowl that eluded him for entire career. Is considered top free agent in NASCAR this year.
___
No. 2 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Brad Keselowski
BORN: Feb. 12, 1984
HOMETOWN: Rochester Hills, Michigan
CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins
SPONSOR: Discount Tire
TWITTER: @keselowski
NOTEWORTHY: 2012 series champion still looking for first Daytona 500 victory. Has at least three victories in each of last four years at Team Penske, but split with longtime crew chief Paul Wolfe in organization's offseason shakeup.
___
No. 4 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Kevin Harvick
BORN: Dec. 8, 1975
HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, California
CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers
SPONSOR: Busch Beer Car2Can
TWITTER: @KevinHarvick
NOTEWORTHY: 2007 Daytona 500 winner and 2014 Cup champion just announced a contract extension with SHR through 2023.
___
No. 43 Chevrolet, Richard Petty Motorsports
DRIVER: Bubba Wallace
BORN: Oct. 8, 1993
HOMETOWN: Mobile, Alabama
CREW CHIEF: Jerry Baxter
SPONSOR: United States Air Force
TWITTER: (at)BubbaWallace
NOTEWORTHY: Finished second in 2018 Daytona 500 and is still trying to duplicate that success in underfunded ride with few resources.
___
No. 41 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Cole Custer
BORN: Jan. 23, 1998
HOMETOWN: Ladera Ranch, California
CREW CHIEF: Mike Shiplett
SPONSOR: Haas Automation
TWITTER: (at)Daniel_SuarezG
NOTEWORTHY: Got called to Cup Series after racing for Xfinity Series championship last two seasons for Stewart-Haas. Will be racing for rookie of year.
___
No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
DRIVER: Austin Dillon
BORN: April 27, 1990
HOMETOWN: Welcome, North Carolina
CREW CHIEF: Justin Alexander
SPONSOR: Bass Pro Shops/Tracker OffRoad
TWITTER: (at)austindillon3
NOTEWORTHY: 2018 Daytona 500 champion has new crew chief after disappointing 2019. Most tenured driver at Richard Childress Racing, the team owned by his grandfather.
___
No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Erik Jones
BORN: May 30, 1996
HOMETOWN: Byron, Michigan
CREW CHIEF: Chris Gayle
SPONSOR: DeWalt
TWITTER: (at)erik_jones
NOTEWORTHY: Opened Speedweeks with victory in exhibition Busch Clash. Won July 2018 race at Daytona.
___
No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.
BORN: June 29, 1980
HOMETOWN: Mayetta, New Jersey
CREW CHIEF: James Small
SPONSOR: Bass Pro Shops
TWITTER: (at)MartinTruexJr56
NOTEWORTHY: 2017 Cup Series champion won seven races and made it to final four last year. Crew chief Cole Pearn retired in offseason.
___
No. 21 Ford, Wood Brothers
DRIVER: Matt DiBenedetto
BORN: July 27, 1991
HOMETOWN: Grass Valley, California
CREW CHIEF: Greg Erwin
SPONSOR: Motorcraft/Quick Lane
TWITTER: (at)mattdracing
NOTEWORTHY: Lost job at Leavine Family Racing last year and landed at Wood Brothers after Paul Menard retired.
___
No. 95 Toyota, Leavine Family Racing
DRIVER: Christopher Bell
BORN: Dec. 16, 1994
HOMETOWN: Norman, Oklahoma
CREW CHIEF: Jason Ratcliff
SPONSOR: Procore
TWITTER: (at)CBellRacing
NOTEWORTHY: Won 15 races in Xfinity Series last two years as part of Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota development program. Earned a promotion to Cup for Gibbs affiliate team. Making Daytona 500 debut.
___
No. 1 Ford, Chip Ganassi Racing
DRIVER: Kurt Busch
BORN: Aug. 4, 1978
HOMETOWN: Las Vegas
CREW CHIEF: Matt McCall
SPONSOR: Monster Energy
TWITTER: (at)KurtBusch
NOTEWORTHY: 2004 series champion with Roush Racing and 2017 Daytona 500 champion with Stewart-Haas Racing. Beginning second season at Ganassi.
___
No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing
DRIVER: Chris Buescher
BORN: Oct. 29, 1992
HOMETOWN: Prosper, Texas
CREW CHIEF: Luke Lambert
SPONSOR: Fastenal
TWITTER: (at)Chris_Buescher
NOTEWORTHY: Pulled back into Roush camp, which developed him and used window in contract negotiations to bring him back to replace Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
___
No. 77 Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports
DRIVER: Ross Chastain
BORN: Dec. 4, 1992
HOMETOWN: Alva, Florida
CREW CHIEF: Tommy Baldwin Jr.
SPONSOR: AdventHealth
TWITTER: (at)RossChastain
NOTEWORTHY: Eighth-generation watermelon farmer getting break in car prepared by Chip Ganassi Racing. The team is actually Spire Motorsports, which won July race at Daytona on fluke strategy with different driver.
___
No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Denny Hamlin
BORN: Nov. 18, 1980
HOMETOWN: Chesterfield, Virginia
CREW CHIEF: Chris Gabehart
SPONSOR: FedEx Express
TWITTER: (at)dennyhamlin
NOTEWORTHY: Two-time and defending Daytona 500 winner. Led 1-2-3 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing at Daytona in 2019. His 2016 win over Martin Truex Jr. remains closest finish in race history.
___
No. 8 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
DRIVER: Tyler Reddick
BORN: Jan. 11, 1996
HOMETOWN: Corning, California
CREW CHIEF: Randall Burnett
SPONSOR: Caterpillar
TWITTER: (at)TylerReddick
NOTEWORTHY: Promoted to Cup Series after back-to-back Xfinity Series titles. Part of competitive rookie of the year class.
___
No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports
DRIVER: John Hunter Nemechek
BORN: June 11, 1997
HOMETOWN: Mooresville, North Carolina
CREW CHIEF: Seth Barbour
SPONSOR: Citgard
TWITTER: (at)JHNemechek
NOTEWORTHY: Cup rookie who got big break when Matt Tifft had to leave ride because of recurring seizures. Ran three Cup races last year and full Xfinity Series schedule.
___
No. 13 Chevrolet, Germain Racing
DRIVER: Ty Dillon
BORN: Feb. 27, 1992
HOMETOWN: Lewisville, North Carolina
CREW CHIEF: Matt Borland
SPONSOR: GEICO
TWITTER: (at)tydillon
NOTEWORTHY: Younger brother of Austin Dillon. Has shown slow improvement in three full seasons in Cup Series with career-best three top-10 finishes last year.
___
No. 9 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
DRIVER: Chase Elliott
BORN: Nov. 28, 1995
HOMETOWN: Dawsonville, Georgia
CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson
SPONSOR: NAPA Auto Parts
TWITTER: (at)ChaseElliott
NOTEWORTHY: Son of two-time Daytona 500 champ and Hall of Fame driver Bill Elliott. Two-time defending winner of NASCAR's most popular driver award.
___
No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports
DRIVER: Michael McDowell
BORN: Dec. 21, 1984
HOMETOWN: Glendale, Arizona
CREW CHIEF: Drew Blickensderfer
SPONSOR: Love's Travel Stops
TWITTER: (at)Mc_Driver
NOTEWORTHY: Has consecutive top-10 finishes in Daytona 500. Was fifth in last year's 500 and earned ire of fellow Ford driver Joey Logano for not trying to push Logano to win.
___
No. 12 Ford, Team Penske
DRIVER: Ryan Blaney
BORN: Dec. 31, 1993
HOMETOWN: High Point, North Carolina
CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon
SPONSOR: Menards/Peak
TWITTER: (at)Blaney
NOTEWORTHY: Won at Talladega last season to advance to third round of playoffs. A Roger Penske-orchestrated offseason shakeup got Blaney the crew chief who led Joey Logano to the 2018 championship.
___
No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
DRIVER: Kyle Busch
BORN: May 2, 1985
HOMETOWN: Las Vegas
CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens
SPONSOR: M&Ms
TWITTER: (at)KyleBusch
NOTEWORTHY: Won second championship last season and was runner-up to Gibbs teammate Denny Hamlin in Daytona 500. Winless in 14 Daytona 500 starts.
___
No. 14 Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
DRIVER: Clint Bowyer
BORN: May 30, 1979
HOMETOWN: Emporia, Kansas
CREW CHIEF: John Klausmeier
SPONSOR: Rush/Mobil 1
TWITTER: (at)ClintBowyer
NOTEWORTHY: Winless in 14 Daytona 500 starts and slowly making transition to broadcast with increased analyst role this year for Fox Sports.
___
No. 36 Ford, Rick Ware Racing
DRIVER: David Ragan
BORN: Dec. 24, 1985
HOMETOWN: Unadilla, Georgia
CREW CHIEF: Derrick Finley
SPONSOR: Select Blinds
TWITTER: (at)DavidRagan
NOTEWORTHY: Stepping back from full-time racing to spend more time with family, but will race occasionally throughout season.
___
No. 37 Chevrolet, JTG-Daugherty Racing
DRIVER: Ryan Preece
BORN: Oct. 25, 1990
HOMETOWN: Hartford, Connecticut
CREW CHIEF: Trent Owens
SPONSOR: Cottonelle
TWITTER:(at)RyanPreece—
NOTEWORTHY: Was impressive eighth in last year's Daytona 500 debut, one of three top-10 finishes he notched during rookie campaign.
___
No. 66 Ford, Vsi Racing
DRIVER: Timmy Hill
BORN: Feb. 25, 1993
HOMETOWN: Port Tobacco, Maryland
CREW CHIEF: Steven Idol
SPONSOR: RoofClaim.com/Vsi Racing
TWITTER: (at)TimmyHillRacer
NOTEWORTHY: Making Daytona 500 debut after earning spot in qualifier. Tried and failed to make race in 2017.
___
No. 16 Chevrolet, Kaulig Racing
DRIVER: Justin Haley
BORN: April 28, 1999
HOMETOWN: Winimac, Indiana
CREW CHIEF: Billy Scott
SPONSOR: Fraternal Order of Eagles
TWITTER: (at)justin_haley—
NOTEWORTHY: Won July race at Daytona last year by staying on track before rain stopped the race. Making Daytona 500 debut.
___
No. 15 Chevrolet, Premium Motorsports
DRIVER: Brennan Poole
BORN: April 11, 1991
HOMETOWN: The Woodlands, Texas
CREW CHIEF: Pat Tryson
SPONSOR: SpartanGo
TWITTER: (at)brennanpoole
NOTEWORTHY: Has been out of NASCAR last two seasons and making both Daytona 500 and Cup debut.
___
No. 00 Chevrolet, StarCom Racing
DRIVER: Quin Houff
BORN: Sept. 15, 1997
HOMETOWN: Weyers Cave, Virginia
CREW CHIEF: George Church
SPONSOR: Jacob Construction
TWITTER: (at)P1_Houff
NOTEWORTHY: Making Daytona 500 debut. Has just 17 career Cup starts and best finish of 29th last season.
___
No. 32 Ford, GO FAS Racing
DRIVER: Corey LaJoie
BORN: Sept. 25, 1991
HOMETOWN: Charlotte, North Carolina
CREW CHIEF: Ryan Sparks
SPONSOR: RagingBull.com
TWITTER: (at)CoreyLaJoie
NOTEWORTHY: Continues to make name for himself at NASCAR's top level and made news leading into Daytona 500 for presenting Rick Hendrick with handwritten letter explaining why he should be considered to replace Jimmie Johnson next season.
___
No. 51 Chevrolet, Petty Ware Racing
DRIVER: Joey Gase
BORN: Feb. 8, 1993
HOMETOWN: Cedar Rapids, Iowa
CREW CHIEF: Lee Leslie
SPONSOR: EFX Corp./PageKC.com
TWITTER: (at)JoeyGaseRacing
NOTEWORTHY: Making Daytona 500 debut. Proud father of twin boys who were born prematurely in mid-December and able to go home 2 1/2 weeks later. Twins made first trip to track for Gase's qualifier.
___
No. 52 Ford, Rick Ware Racing
DRIVER: B.J. McLeod
BORN: Nov. 17, 1983
HOMETOWN: Wauchula, Florida
CREW CHIEF: Jason Houghtaling
SPONSOR: Ford
TWITTER: (at)bjmcleod78
NOTEWORTHY: Racing in second Daytona 500. Finished 19th in debut last year.
___
No. 62 Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports
DRIVER: Brendan Gaughan
BORN: July 10, 1975
HOMETOWN: Las Vegas
CREW CHIEF: Darren Shaw
SPONSOR: Beard Motorsports/South Point Chevrolet
TWITTER: (at)Brendan62
NOTEWORTHY: Racing all four superspeedway events this year before retirement. Earned spot in Daytona 500 through time trials.
___
No. 27 Chevrolet, Premium Motorsports
DRIVER: Reed Sorenson
BORN: Feb. 5, 1986
HOMETOWN: Peachtree City, Georgia
CREW CHIEF: Peter Sospenzo
SPONSOR: Premium Motorsports
TWITTER: (at)ReedSorenson36
NOTEWORTHY: Raced way into Daytona 500 via qualifying. Last made 500 in 2015. Winless in six Daytona 500 starts, with best finish of fifth in 2008.
