TCU Head Football Gary Patterson and the Horned Frogs football program on Wednesday, Feb. 5 announced the signing of five student-athletes, supplementing the 16 from December.
24/7Sports ranks TCU’s signing class third for a fifth straight year in the Big 12 and No. 28 in the nation.
The Horned Frogs have seven four-star signees: safety Bud Clark (Alexandria, La.), offensive lineman Garrett Hayes (Athens), cornerback Keontae Jenkins (South Norfolk, Va.), defensive tackle Patrick Jenkins (New Orleans, La.), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (Temple), defensive lineman Jaquaze Sorrells (Largo, Fla.) and wide receiver Savion Williams (Marshall).
Per 247Sports, Johnston and Hayes are the second- and third-highest rated signees in the 20 recruiting classes of the Patterson era. Johnston (No. 13) and Williams (No. 28) mark the second time in the last four years for TCU to sign two of the nation’s top 30 wide receivers.
The addition of Johnston (No. 58) and Hayes (No. 97) marks the first time TCU has signed two Top 100 prospects in the same ESPN 300 class.
Nine of the 21 signees are in-state products while a total of six states are represented. Three players are from Louisiana, Oklahoma and North Carolina, two from Virginia and one from Florida.
Thirteen signees are on offense, including five linemen, four wide receivers, two quarterbacks and two running backs. TCU’s seven defensive signees include three linemen, two linebackers, a cornerback and safety. Another signee, Tyler Guyton (Manor), is a lineman.
2020 February Signees
Stephon Brown (QB, 6-5, 220, Winston-Salem, N.C.; Independence CC; Glenn HS)
Rated the nation’s No. 1 dual-threat JUCO quarterback ... completed 56.5 percent of his passes for 1,430 yards, 16 touchdowns and just six interceptions for Independence in 2019 ... added 546 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground ... led the Pirates to an 8-2 season and conference championship ... a teammate at Independence of fellow TCU signee Jamoi Hodge ... passed for over 10,000 yards and scored more than 100 touchdowns during his high school career ... orginally signed with Appalachian State ... chose TCU over Temple and Southern Miss.
Dylan Horton (LB, 6-4, 222, Frisco, Texas; New Mexico; Frisco HS)
Played the last two seasons at New Mexico ... totaled 23 tackles in five games for the Lobos in 2019 ... had 2 1/2 tackles for loss, including 1 1/2 sacks ... played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2018 ... recorded 13 tackles with 1 1/2 for loss and one sack ... earned first-team All-District 13-5A honors as a safety at Frisco High School ... lettered in basketball and received all-district accolades in that sport as well ... also competed in the long jump and high jump in track and field.
Kendre Miller (RB, 6-0, 208, Mount Enterprise, Texas; Mount Enterprise HS)
Three-star recruit by 247Sports ... rated as the No. 122 athlete in the nation ... rushed for 2,508 yards and 34 touchdowns while playing quarterback his senior year ... named the District 10-2A-II Overall Most Valuable Player as a senior ... selected as the Texas Sports Writers Association third-team all-state utility player his junior year ... was also first-team all-district ... chose TCU over Southern Miss, UTSA and Wyoming.
T.J. Storment (OT, 6-7, 320, Statesville, N.C.; Colorado State; Statesville HS)
Graduate transfer who started all 12 games in 2019 for Colorado State ... first-team all-conference at Fullerton College in 2018 ... began his collegiate career by playing two seasons at Old Dominion ... redshirted in 2016 and then saw action mostly at right tackle in 2017 for ODU ... earned All-North Piedmont honors while playing for Statesville High School ... also played baseball and made the Dean’s List as top 10 in his class.
Savion Williams (WR, 6-5, 205, Marshall, Texas; Marshall HS)
Four-star recruit by 247Sports ... rated as the No. 28 wide receiver in the nation ... played primarily quarterback his senior year and led Marshall to a district championship ... passed for 1,053 yards and eight touchdowns with just one interception ... also rushed for 541 yards and nine scores ... added 12 receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown ... received Offensive Player of the Week honors from the Longview News-Journal when he was 11-of-18 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns while adding 12 carries for 149 yards and two rushing scores versus Jacksonville ... honorable mention All-East Texas as a junior ... also lettered in basketball and track and field ... chose TCU over Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Arkansas and SMU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.