HONOLULU (AP) — Bryson Williams registered 16 points as UTEP edged past Ball State 71-70 in the Diamond Head Classic on Monday night.
Efe Odigie added 12 points and Kaden Archie had 11 for UTEP (9-3).
Jarron Coleman, Ishmael El-Amin, and Tahjai Teague each scored 14 points for the Cardinals (6-6).
