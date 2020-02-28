Linear Labs, the electric motor company reinventing electrification, is expanding with a new large-scale facility in Fort Worth.
The Fort Worth-based company has chosen its hometown as the site to build a long-term manufacturing plant, which is expected to create more than 3,000 high-tech jobs in the region in the next ten years.
The new plant will be built in the masterplan development AllianceTexas, which has the one-of-kind "Mobility Innovation Zone” that focuses on commercializing technology and mobility solutions.
Mayor Betsy Price, at the State of the City address on Feb. 28, announced the new manufacturing facility.
“It's a successful startup with a major expansion in their corporate headquarters,” she said. “They're moving an advanced manufacturing facility and corporate offices from Mexico to Fort Worth. That's reshoring.”
Founded in 2014, Linear Labs has developed an entire new family of electric motors, the Hunstable Electric Turbine (HET). The company's patented technology promises to produce twice the torque density and output per given motor size, three times the power density, and a minimum 10 percent more range, as compared to the standard motor currently in the market.
Father and son duo Fred and Brad Hunstable stumbled upon the invention of the HET while working on a separate "garage project."
“This will be seen as an inflection point in the company’s history, and for innovation, job creation and business in Fort Worth and Texas,” said CEO Brad Hunstable. “We are leading the charge for a next wave of companies redefining the power electrification space globally in America’s backyard.”
Linear Labs has successfully closed over $4.5 million in seed capital, led by Science Inc. and Kindred Ventures with participation from investors Chris and Crystal Sacca, Saltwater Ventures, Dynamic Signal CEO Russ Fradin, former Masergy CEO Chris MacFarland,
Ozone Ventures, and Ustream co-founder Dr. Gyula Feher..
To read more about Linear Labs, click here for a story about the company published in the Business Press last fall.
http://www.fortworthbusiness.com/news/fort-worth-company-making-technological-strides-with-electric-motors/article_ea5180cc-04d1-11ea-8253-1388dfa0bde1.html
