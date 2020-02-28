In her 2020 State of the City address, Mayor Betsy Price covered a wide range of topics, emphasizing that the city’s momentum was indicating that past investments and actions are now bearing fruit.
Among the initiatives she highlighted were health, education, workforce and economic development. She also noted that the city was working to develop plans for a new city hall, as well as moving forward with work on plans to re-develop the Fort Worth Convention Center. Price has convened a Convention Center Design Review Committee with the goal of the expansion being completed in 2026.
While challenges continue with the Trinity River Vision project, Price said the work to get a firm timetable for the bridges and open the White Settlement Bridge by the end of the year will be accompanied by a plan to explore opportunities for a public/private partnership to develop the area north of downtown.
HEALTH
“I’ve believed from the beginning that the health and wellness of our community is a core responsibility of the city. A healthy and engaged community is a successful and prosperous city,” she said.
Price was escorted into the meeting by the members of the TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine’s first class of 2019. The school, she noted, is tackling the growing physician shortage and this year announced a new residency program.
Price also shouted the praises of The Blue Zones Project which “continues to positively impact the overall health and wellness of our community. “
She noted they have recently started working with neighborhoods to increase community gardens and work with farmers and growers to expand farmers markets – which recently started accepting SNAP benefits. In the fall of 2019, a first-of-its-kind partnership with FWISD launched, opening a Healthy School Pantry at Daggett Middle School.
Noting that Fort Worth is losing 50 acres per week of natural open space to development, Price said the city has made a purchase for additional open space, adding 50 acres at Broadcast Hill, which will be combined with the existing 160 acre indigenous remnant of Fort Worth prairie known as Tandy Hills Nature Preserve.
Over the past year, the Fort Worth Fire Department has expanded its Peaks and Ladders partnership with Cook Children’s focusing on a variety of efforts, including drowning prevention, providing life jackets, cribs, car seats, and bike helmets.
Fort Worth Fire Chief Davis and Police Chief Ed Kraus have had great success throughout our community with common-sense collaborations such as the HOPE Team (Homeless Outreach Program Enforcement), she said.
The HOPE Team provides crisis response and intervention to our homeless population via a three-pronged approach (FWPD, FWFD, MHMR), the only program of its type in the entire nation, she said. So far, results are impressive, with a 20% reduction in violent crime around the Lancaster area – not only impacting the bottom-line for taxpayers, but positively impacting relationships between our unsheltered population and first responders.
Price also cited Fort Worth’s Alliance Corridor and its latest partnership garnering national attention, Hillwood’s Mobility Innovation Zone (MIZ) at Alliance. This Mobility Innovation Zone will accelerate the commercialization of mobility solutions and technologies and is leading the nation in smart infrastructure. Alliance’s MIZ is recognized nationally as a premier hub and environment to develop, test, scale, and commercialize future advanced mobility and technology solutions – namely, unmanned aerial systems and autonomous and integrated freight. “It will set us apart,” she said.
