Community Healthcare of Texas, a Fort Worth-headquartered not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider, has announced the recent appointment of Steve Peglar – photo Steve Peglar – as the new chair of the board of directors.
Peglar has served on the board since 2015 and on the executive committee since 2017. He is Senior vice president with WhitneySmith Company, a Fort Worth-based human resources consulting firm.
Pegler has more than 25 years of strategic and tactical human resources experience and has worked with a wide variety of industries including services, manufacturing, banking & finance, energy, nonprofits, defense & federal contracting, architectural & engineering services, municipal governments, education, telecommunications, and more, Community Healthcare said in a news release.
“Steve’s contribution to our organization has been invaluable and I am confident his depth of knowledge will continue to be critical to our mission of providing compassionate care to our patients and their families during a serious illness or end of life,” said Victoria Jingle, CEO for Community Healthcare of Texas.
The news release said Community Healthcare of Texas is the largest not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider in Texas, and has six office locations and three hospice inpatient facilities. Community Healthcare of Texas serves 25 counties in the Dallas, Fort Worth and Waco areas.
– FWBP Staff
