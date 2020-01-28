There's lots of cash at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo this year with more cash being paid out to the winners. There's also some political cash floating around too. Apparently Donald Trump Jr. was there Tuesday night and, if you wanted to attend the rodeo with him, it would set you back a cool $50,000. You could also have dinner with him and that would set you back some cash as well. Those wanting to attend the rodeo with him couldn't fit into one of the boxes, so Donald Jr. apparently roped in plenty of interest. .
