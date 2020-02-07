PRORODEO Tournament - Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 5 - 8
It's "sudden death" for rodeo athletes in tonight's Wild Card round of the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament. The suspense builds tomorrow and Friday nights as some will advance to the Championship Finals while others leave town for another rodeo. Tickets for select seating can be purchased by calling the FWSSR Box Office at 817-877-2420. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/shop--promo-boxes/prorodeo-tournament
COLLEGIATE COLT STARTING CHALLENGE - Wednesday & Thursday, Feb. 5 & 6
Students from Texas Tech, West Texas A&M and North Central Texas College will gentle a 6666 Ranch filly using fundamentals of natural horsemanship during two days of team competition. Tailored after the Road to the Horse event held annually in Lexington, KY, the first-ever event for college teams will award scholarships and prizes. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/horse-shows/collegiate-colt-starting-challlenge
LIVESTOCK AND HORSE SHOWS - Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 5 - 8
Youth from across Texas are competing for Grand Champion honors in our Jr. Steer and Barrow shows. The Grand Champion Barrow will be crowned tomorrow afternoon in the Swine Barn. Friday afternoon (likely between 1 and 3 p.m.) will see the Grand Champion Steer named in the Will Rogers Coliseum. Pole Bending classes are Wednesday and Palomino horses show Thursday. Rabbits and Quarter Horses will show on Friday and Saturday.
RODEO REDLINE - Saturday, Feb. 8
Rodeo Redline is the easiest and cheapest way to park and enjoy the Stock Show. Simply pile everyone in your car and go to the north parking lot at Billy Bob's Texas. For $5, your crew can park and enjoy a stress-free ride in a chauffeured coach to the Stock Show's main entrance where all the fun begins. Coaches run 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/rodeo-redline
AUDITORIUM ENTERTAINMENT - Foreigner - Wednesday, Feb. 5
There are limited tickets available to see the classic rock band, Foreigner, play in the legendary Will Rogers Auditorium. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/auditorium-entertainment
SHEEP DOG TRIALS - Saturday, Feb. 8
Maneuvering a herd of skittish sheep is a challenge. But, it's graceful when performed by some of Texas best sheepdogs. The Stock Show's Sheepdog Trials on Saturday morning in the Watt Arena is captivating.
CARNIVAL / MIDWAY - Daily
The Stock Show's Carnival / Midway is second to none. Whether it's a fun and easy, first time ride for your toddler or you're a dare-devil looking for something wild, the Stock Show has it. Carnival Midway hours are noon to 10 p.m. today and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Magic Money wristbands make paying and playing a breeze, too. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/carnival-midway
RODEO SHOPPING & GO TEXAN MARKETPLACE - Daily
Even Amazon would have a hard time duplicating the selection of products at the Stock Show. More than 300 exhibitors with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found. Texas entrepreneurs processing and selling a variety of awesome goods ranging from smoked meats, condiments and clothing can be found at the Go Texan Market.
VINE 2 WINE EVENTS - Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday - Feb. 5, 6 and 8
Wine Wednesday features Wine Camps at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. and Sip & Shop at 4 p.m. all in the Amon G. Carter Jr. Exhibits Hall. A Sip & Shop Craft Beer tasting is Thursday at 4 p.m. in the Richardson-Bass Building. Saturday, at 1 p.m. in The Corkyard, we'll feature a wine tasting and string art sign creating party with Lil Bits of Mona. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/vine2wine
BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE - Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 5 - 8
This week's lineup includes: Wednesday - Tim Rushlow; Thursday - Poo Live Crew; Friday - Grant Gilbert; and Saturday - Rich O'Toole. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there's a $10 cover at the door. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/bud-light-roadhouse
THE CORKYARD - Daily
The Corkyard is the Stock Show's new wine destination at the Simmons Bank Plaza. Wine is served by the glass and a full lineup of entertainers is on schedule this week at The Corkyard including: Rodney Parker & Charlie Shafter - Wednesday; London - Thursday; Jason Furr - Friday; Tommy Alverson - Saturday.
More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/vine2wine/the-corkyard
FRIDAY IS SENIORS DAY - Friday, Feb. 8
Seniors get half-price grounds admission Friday at the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 65-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.
