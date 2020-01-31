FRIDAYS ARE SENIOR DAYS - Friday, Jan. 31
Seniors get half-price grounds admission every Friday of the Stock Show. For $5, anyone 65-years and older can take in all the Stock Show sights, sounds and smells (think corn dogs and cinnamon rolls). Does not include admission to rodeo performances.
RODEO REDLINE - Saturday & Sunday - Feb. 1 - 2
For weekend parking, Rodeo Redline is the easiest, fastest and cheapest way to park and enjoy the Stock Show. Simply pile everyone in your car and go to the north parking lot at Billy Bob's Texas. For $5, your crew can park and enjoy a stress-free ride in a chauffeured coach to the Stock Show's main entrance where all the fun begins. Coaches run 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/rodeo-redline
FWSSR PRORODEO TOURNAMENT - Daily
The new FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament is in full swing nightly in Dickies Arena. With a fan-friendly, bracket-style format, the PRORODEO TOURNAMENT and its $1 million payout takes rodeo to a completely new dimension for Fort Worth rodeo spectators. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/shop--promo-boxes/prorodeo-tournament.
LIVESTOCK SHOWS - Daily
This weekend provides an awesome opportunity to casually stroll our barns and see the most beautiful cattle in the world. Ranchers from across the nation are here this weekend and their bulls, cows and calves will be in pristine condition for the judge's, and your, eye. Rabbits, sheep, horses and even swine are also on the grounds this weekend.
CARNIVAL / MIDWAY - Daily
The Stock Show's Carnival / Midway is second to none. Whether it's a fun and easy, first time ride for your toddler or you're a dare-devil looking for something wild, the Stock Show has it. Carnival Midway hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays. Magic Money wristbands make paying and playing a breeze, too. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/carnival-midway
RODEO SHOPPING & GO TEXAN MARKETPLACE - Daily
Even Amazon would have a hard time duplicating the selection of products at the Stock Show's shopping experience. More than 300 exhibitors with everything from the latest in fashion to Chevy pickup trucks as well as home and outdoor furnishings can all be found at the Stock Show. Texas entrepreneurs processing and selling a variety of awesome goods ranging from smoked meats, condiments and clothing can be found at the Go Texan Market. More information: https://www.fwssr.com/businesses
BUD LIGHT ROADHOUSE - Wednesday - Saturday, Jan. 29 - Feb. 1.
This week's lineup includes: Straight Tequila Night - Wednesday; Drew Parker - Thursday; Curtis Grimes - Friday; and Chris Colston - Saturday. Get in free with a paid grounds admission, Souvenir Pin, museum membership or rodeo ticket. Otherwise, there's a $10 cover at the door.
More information: https://www.fwssr.com/p/plan-a-visit/bud-light-roadhouse
THE CORKYARD - Daily
The Corkyard is the Stock Show's new wine destination at the Simmons Bank Plaza. Wine is served by the glass and a full lineup of entertainers is on schedule this week at The Corkyard including: Andy Meadows Trio - Wednesday; London - Thursday; Brad Hines - Friday; Aurora Blue - Saturday; and Two Fools on Two Stools - Sunday.
Twenty-three days of fun-filled entertainment is on tap January 17 through February 8 at the legendary Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Order your tickets and experience part of what makes Fort Worth the most awesome city in Texas. For more information or to purchase tickets visitwww.fwssr.com. Dream It, Do It personifies the Stock Show's can-do spirit and celebrates a landmark achievement; the opening of our exciting new home for rodeo - Dickies Arena. This thing is legendary®.
