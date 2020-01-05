Chris Strayer has been promoted to executive vice president of Economic Development of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, effective January 1, 2020.
Strayer joined the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce staff Feb. 12, 2018 as senior vice president of Business Attraction, Retention and Expansion, leading one of four pillars of the Chamber’s four-year strategic plan, Fortify.
In Strayer’s new role he will manage all aspects of economic development including Talent and Small Business development.
“Chris is a tremendous contributor to the economic development efforts of the Fort Worth region,” said Brandom Gengelbach, president of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce. “He has overseen countless expansion and relocation projects and has helped to create nearly 5,000 new jobs since he joined the organization in February of 2018.”
Strayer came to Fort Worth from Columbus, Ohio, where he was a senior project manager for Business Development and Project Management at Columbus 2020, the economic development organization for the 11-county Columbus region.
“I look forward to continued collaboration with top business and community leaders to promote economic development in our city,” said Strayer, “The Fort Worth region has experienced a lot of growth over the last few years and we don’t anticipate a slow down anytime soon.”
Strayer holds a B.S. in Urban and Regional Planning from Michigan State University and an Economic Development Finance Professional credential from the National Development Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.