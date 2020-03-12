Add Sundance Square to the list of places reducing or cancelling public events due to the impact of COVID-19.
Sundance Square on March 12 announced the cancellation of all public and private events scheduled to take place in Sundance Square, including those in Sundance Square Plaza and Pavilion, through March 31, 2020. The Plaza will otherwise remain open to the public during its normal daytime and evening hours. The Fine Line Group and its management partners, Henry S. Miller and Metropolis, have instituted this policy in alignment with recommendations from governmental agencies, health authorities, and industry peers, according to a news release.
In a letter to the community, Sundance Square principals Sasha and Ed Bass, stated that the decision was made “in light of the continued spread of COVID-19 around the country and now in Tarrant County, and in consideration of guidance from health officials.”
They continued, “The health and safety of our community is our top priority and we did not make this decision lightly. We understand that the cancellation of events that our community looks forward to brings disappointments and frustrations. Our team is working hard to ensure that Sundance Square will continue to be a hub for our community. During this difficult time, we urge everyone to participate in keeping our community healthy by following the CDC’s guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses.”
Sundance Square officials said they will be monitoring developments closely and will provide additional updates regarding operations and events as needed.
