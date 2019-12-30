Sundance Square is throwing a party for New Year’s Eve. A free party, it should be noted.
Revelers at this free event will hear musical performances by approximately 20 of Fort Worth’s favorite musicians on four stages throughout the square, accompanied by a light program that will cause flights from the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to be diverted from the area.
During the festivities, a digital projection mapping installation will be unveiled and will continue to play throughout the evening at the top of every hour. Participants will be entertained by roaming performers as they browse local food vending options with cuisine created by nine Fort Worth chefs. The evening will culminate with a countdown to 2020 and surprise musical performances.
This free event is provided by Sasha and Ed Bass, Fine Line Group, along with their partners Henry S. Miller, Metropolis, and the event producer, Encore Live. The party begins at 7 pm on Dec 31 in Sundance Square.
“Ed and I have a twenty-twenty vision for Sundance Square in the new decade, and with our new partners, the Henry Miller Co. and Metropolis, we intend take downtown Fort Worth up another notch,” said Sasha Bass. “It will all kick off with an epic New Year's Eve Party in Sundance Square Plaza. Everyone is invited to come join the celebration.”
Musical performances by: Josh Weathers, Green River Ordinance, Abraham Alexander, Dallas String Quartet Electric, Bonnie Bishop, Joey Green Band, Lou Charle$, Retrophonics, Andrew Sullivan, Latin Jazz Trio, Legacy 4 Band and a surprise finale performance.
Culinary offerings will be provided by BBQ on the Brazos, Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, Istanbul Grill, Revolver Taco, Magdalena’s, Water’s Restaurant, Buffalo Brothers, Four Sisters, Melt Ice Cream and Funky Town Doughnuts.
Full event details, including parking information as well as performance stage, food ticket and ride-share pickup and drop-off locations are available on the event website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.