Flights were diverted and a big cowboy hat signaled the new year last night in Sundance Square.
A crowd estimated at 20,000 came to celebrate the new year at the New Year’s Eve Party in the Plaza featuring Fort Worth musicians performing on four stages and a supergroup of Fort Worth artists.
An interactive lighting program featured a display that had flights at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport diverted.
This free event was provided by Sasha and Ed Bass, Fine Line Group, along with their partners Henry S. Miller, Metropolis, and the event producer, Encore Live. The party began at 7 pm on Dec 31.
Performances included:
Josh Weathers, Green River Ordinance, Abraham Alexander, Dallas String Quartet Electric, Bonnie Bishop, Joey Green Band, Lou Charle$, Retrophonics, Andrew Sullivan, Latin Jazz Trio, Legacy 4 Band and a surprise finale performance by a supergroup featuring Josh Weathers, Green River Ordinance, Bonnie Bishop, Abraham Alexander, and Joey Green.
Culinary offerings included:
BBQ on the Brazos, Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine, Istanbul Grill, Revolver Taco, Magdalena’s, Water’s Restaurant, Buffalo Brothers, Four Sisters, Melt Ice Cream and Funky Town Doughnuts.
More information about Sundance Square’s New Year’s Eve Party in the Plaza available here: www.sundancesquarefwnye.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.