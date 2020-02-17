STEPHENVILLE — Dr. James L. Hurley will be inaugurated Friday, Feb. 28, as Tarleton State University’s 16th president, the university said in a news release.
The installation ceremony takes place at 10:30 a.m. in the Wisdom Gymnasium on the Stephenville campus. The public is invited. Guests are welcome to park in lots P17, P20, P26 and P27.
Those unable to attend can watch via livestream at http://tarletonstate.us/watch-inauguration
In addition to Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, speakers will include state Sen. Pat Fallon (District 106), state Reps. J.D. Sheffield (District 59) and DeWayne Burns (District 58), and Texas Higher Education Commissioner Keller Harrison. Delegates representing a range of colleges and universities will participate in a processional.
Hurley began his tenure in August 2019, presiding over a university that serves more than 13,000 students in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, RELLIS-Bryan and online. Prior to Tarleton, he was president of Tusculum University in Greeneville, Tennessee.
“With Dr. Hurley’s energy and drive Tarleton is destined to be known not only for its commitment to student success, but for innovative research and as an engine of economic and cultural development,” Sharp said. “In his first six months, he has already accomplished much.”
Hurley has partnered with area school districts to provide scholarships and guaranteed admission to qualifying seniors. He signed a new memorandum of understanding with Tarrant County College and celebrated the opening of a shared space on the fifth floor of TCC’s Trinity West Fork Building in downtown Fort Worth, and discussion is ongoing for the second building of Tarleton’s Fort Worth location along Chisholm Trail Parkway.
Effective July 2020, the Tarleton Texans join the Western Athletic Conference and transition to NCAA Division I athletics. The move will raise the university’s profile and grow the value of a Tarleton degree.
“This is an important celebration in the university’s history,” said Dr. Kyle McGregor, vice president of the Division of Institutional Advancement and chair of the inauguration planning committee. “It is a time to again celebrate the dream of our founder to provide a high-quality, accessible education and only the 16th time in our 120-year history that we’ve installed a president. We hope that many Tarleton friends, alumni, students, faculty and staff will join us.”
More information: www.tarleton.edu/inauguration
For a map of the Stephenville campus, visit http://bit.ly/Map-tarleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.