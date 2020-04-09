Tarnished arches

Sales at burger chain McDonald’s fell 22% in March, and the Chicago-based company withdrew its financial forecasts because of the pandemic’s impact on its business. Although McDonald’s isn’t scheduled to report its quarterly results until April 30, CEO Chris Kempczinski said he wanted to provide investors with the update because of the “unprecedented” situation with
the COVID-19 pandemic. While nearly all McDonald’s stores in the U.S. have kept their drive-thrus or take-out windows open, in international markets less than half the McDonald’s stores are open, with stores in France, Britain and other countries fully closed. McDonald’s said it’s suspending its share repurchase program. It will also cut spending and open fewer restaurants this year.
