Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Thursday, April 9 reported that a resident of Fort Worth has died as the result of the COVID-19 virus. The woman in her 60s had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County has now seen a total of 20 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. Sixty-one people have recovered.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja strongly urged all residents to engage only in essential activities; stay home as much as possible; and maintain social distancing. “The best way to fight this illness for now is to stay at home and not catch it in the first place," he said.
On Thursday, April 9, Tarrant County reported 637 cases of COVID-19, with 61 recoveries. Fort Worth reports 254 cases with eight deaths and 19 recoveries. Arlington reports 102 cases.
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced that a 53-year-old Dallas man died Wednesday at a local hospital. County officials confirmed the man suffered from underlying health conditions before testing positive for the virus. To respect and honor his family, no further personal information will be released.
"Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman's family and friends," said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. "We mourn together with them at the loss of their loved one."
As of last night, CCHCS has reported 378 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 150 of those individuals reported to have recovered.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on April 20 announced the eighth and ninth COVID-19 related deaths in Denton County. The eighth patient, a female resident of Lewisville in her 50s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County. The ninth patient, a male resident of Lewisville in his 70s, was also a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County. To respect and honor their families, no further personal information will be released.
“Today, we are saddened to report the loss of two lives in Denton County to COVID-19,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these two individuals and to all who have suffered loss during this pandemic.”
“This terrible news underscores the significance of the stay-at-home mandate and the importance of practicing social distancing on all outings. We must work together to flatten the curve.”
DCPH has also announced 28 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 426 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
