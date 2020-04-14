Tarrant County College teaches respiratory therapy and that means that it has ventilators, threatened to be in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The college has now loaned three ventilators to JPS Health Network until the pandemic has passed.
TCC’s Respiratory Care Program uses the ventilators to train respiratory students, many of whom are currently working in local health care facilities throughout North Texas, the college said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.