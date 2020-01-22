Booming population growth propelled 2019 into another year of economic prosperity marked by a strong showing in all segments of the commercial real estate market in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and particularly in Tarrant County.
The outlook for 2020 anticipates continuing those positive trends, particularly for in the industrial and multi-family sectors, according to local commercial real experts who recapped successes in market during 2019 and offered predicts for the year ahead at the 2020 Tarrant County Commercial Real Estate Forecast, the 31st annual program hosted by the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth.
Efforts by the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce in concert with the city of Fort Worth’s department of Economic Development, Tarrant County and partners across six North Texas counties put 90 projects in play during 2019, up from 71 in 2018 and 51 in 2017.
Announcements in 2019 of new investment Fort Worth market came from local companies such as Ben E. Keith as well as newcomers such as Stanley Black and Decker and Decker, Mid States Distributing and Panoramic Doors, said Chris Strayer, executive vice president of Economic Development for the Fort Worth Chamber.
“Since January 2018, the chamber’s economic development efforts have helped create 1,682 existing business jobs and 1,380 new attraction jobs above the county average wage ($53,000 annually) – both of which are ahead of schedule for our four-year strategic plan,” Strayer said.
While 70 percent of the local project pipeline is made up of industrial prospects, office prospects in the pipeline are continuing to grow from only a few in 2018 when the strategic plan was implemented to more than 20.
The opening of landmark facilities such as American Airlines’ new headquarters and the resplendent Dickies Arena as well as establishment of iter8, a health care innovation and entrepreneurial initiative helped make 2019 “busy and eventful,” said Robert Sturns, director of economic development for the city of Fort Worth.
The new arena has become a boon to hospitality and tourism, resulting in the development of several new hotels in downtown Fort Worth and setting the groundwork for the redevelopment of the Tarrant County Convention Center and a convention center hotel, Sturns said,
Beyond tourism and hospitality, Fort Worth, now the nation’s 13th largest city, also enjoyed remarkable success in attracting new businesses and growing existing businesses through its strategic plan initiative.
In 2019, the city announced six new recruitment or expansion projects, with an investment value of nearly $300 million and the creation of 2,300 jobs paying at least $44,000 a year, Sturns said.
“We implemented new policies to continue growth in our job centers such as downtown and the Alliance area but also worked to focus on areas that have not experienced some of the significant private investment we have seen across the (rest of) the city,” Sturns said.
The one area that continues to lag is the recruitment of Fortune 1000 corporate headquarters to Fort Worth but a new marketing and messaging campaign by the chamber and organizations such as the Fort Worth Chamber and Visit Fort Worth will work to improve that, Sturns said. Sturns said more information about that initiative will be announced soon.
Discussing the retail market, Jessica Miller Essi, co-president at M2G Ventures, said the market has been and will continue to be healthy.
“Occupancy is at an all-time high for DFW this year,” she said. “We're at 93%. Most of the projects, retail projects, you'll see are over 90%, so we're in a really healthy market.”
Consumers will see plenty of new wrinkles in shopping as retailers adjust to a new reality, she said.
“If you ask anyone in this room five years ago, ‘would it be okay to sell used clothes in a department store?’ If anyone had said that they would have been looked at like somebody that has six heads.
“But now you have people like The RealReal that did their first initial public offering last year. RealReal sells resale for luxury. And you have people like ThreadUp, who have teamed up with Macy's and JC Penney's to sell secondhand clothes and they're from department stores.”
Retailers, she said, are “re-optimizing themselves.”
The Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth presented the 31st annual Tarrant County Commercial Real Estate Forecast on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The Fort Worth Business Press will publish a section with information from the Forecast in the Jan. 27 issue.
Here are some excerpts from the presentations in the slideshow attached.
1 of 7
"In 2019, we welcomed investment announcements from home grown companies like Ben E. Keith, as well as announcements from new community partners such as Stanley Black and Decker, Mid States Distributing and Panoramic Doors, to name a few. Since January 2018, the Chamber’s economic development efforts have helped to create 1,682 existing business jobs and 1,380 new attraction jobs above the county average wage – both of which are ahead of schedule for our four-year strategic plan.
"The project pipeline remains strong and on an upward trend as the region finished 2019 with over 80 active projects in the pipeline – up from 60 projects in the pipeline at this time last year. "
"In FY19 alone, the City announced six new recruitment/expansion projects with an estimated private investment of almost $300.0 M and the creation of 2,300 jobs paying wages of at least $44,000. We implemented new policies to continue growth in our job centers such as Downtown & the Alliance area, but also worked to focus on areas that have not experienced some of the significant private investment we have seen across the City.
"The entrepreneurial base in Fort Worth continues its strong growth pattern with 10 new firms being added to the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 and a 29% increase in the number and dollar value of venture capital and angel investment deals in the City. "
- Robert Sturns, Director of Economic Development for the City of Fort Worth
"Tarrant County enters the new decade with an emphasis on innovation, a growing demand for integrated projects, and increased opportunities for smaller, diverse businesses. In 2019, we observed labor deficits on job sites juxtaposed with an increase in construction activity. These realities encouraged the development of innovative approaches to projects, the successes of which will continue to shape the construction industry in 2020."
Chad Prochaska, director of Preconstruction, The Beck Group
"The DFW industrial market experienced another record-setting year in 2019 with the completion of 32.4 million square feet of new industrial space, which surpassed the previous record of 26.8 million square feet set in 2017. These deliveries catapulted DFW from the third largest industrial market in America to the second spot with 951 million total square feet, now trailing only Chicago at almost 1.3 billion square feet. In 2019, the DFW industrial market absorbed 25.3 million square feet, marking its 37th consecutive quarter of positive net absorption. At year end, DFW led all markets in the United States with 27.4 million square feet under construction, including 12 million square feet under development in the north Fort Wort/Alliance area which led all submarkets across America." - Tony Creme, senior vice president, Hillwood, A Perot Company
"In 2019, we welcomed investment announcements from home grown companies like Ben E. Keith, as well as announcements from new community partners such as Stanley Black and Decker, Mid States Distributing and Panoramic Doors, to name a few. Since January 2018, the Chamber’s economic development efforts have helped to create 1,682 existing business jobs and 1,380 new attraction jobs above the county average wage – both of which are ahead of schedule for our four-year strategic plan.
"The project pipeline remains strong and on an upward trend as the region finished 2019 with over 80 active projects in the pipeline – up from 60 projects in the pipeline at this time last year. "
Chris Strayer
Neetish Basnet
"In FY19 alone, the City announced six new recruitment/expansion projects with an estimated private investment of almost $300.0 M and the creation of 2,300 jobs paying wages of at least $44,000. We implemented new policies to continue growth in our job centers such as Downtown & the Alliance area, but also worked to focus on areas that have not experienced some of the significant private investment we have seen across the City.
"The entrepreneurial base in Fort Worth continues its strong growth pattern with 10 new firms being added to the Inc. 5000 list in 2019 and a 29% increase in the number and dollar value of venture capital and angel investment deals in the City. "
- Robert Sturns, Director of Economic Development for the City of Fort Worth
Neetish Basnet
"Tarrant County enters the new decade with an emphasis on innovation, a growing demand for integrated projects, and increased opportunities for smaller, diverse businesses. In 2019, we observed labor deficits on job sites juxtaposed with an increase in construction activity. These realities encouraged the development of innovative approaches to projects, the successes of which will continue to shape the construction industry in 2020."
Chad Prochaska, director of Preconstruction, The Beck Group
Neetish Basnet
Jessica Miller Essi, co-president, M2G Ventures
Neetish Basnet
Drew Kile (cutout) with Jessica Miller Essi
Neetish Basnet
"The DFW industrial market experienced another record-setting year in 2019 with the completion of 32.4 million square feet of new industrial space, which surpassed the previous record of 26.8 million square feet set in 2017. These deliveries catapulted DFW from the third largest industrial market in America to the second spot with 951 million total square feet, now trailing only Chicago at almost 1.3 billion square feet. In 2019, the DFW industrial market absorbed 25.3 million square feet, marking its 37th consecutive quarter of positive net absorption. At year end, DFW led all markets in the United States with 27.4 million square feet under construction, including 12 million square feet under development in the north Fort Wort/Alliance area which led all submarkets across America." - Tony Creme, senior vice president, Hillwood, A Perot Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.