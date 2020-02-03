Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced on Twitter Feb. 3 that she is back at work.
In early January, Wilson announce she would be taking leave for a medical procedure.
“Thank you again to everyone for your support and prayers. I am back at work! I am very appreciative of our great lawyers, staff and investigators. It was a blessing to know the legal work of this county was in such capable hands while I recuperated,” the statement read. .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.