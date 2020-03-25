The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office has released a video as the number of scammers trying to take advantage of others during the COVID-19 outbreak grows.
“Our office has posted this Fraud Alert video for the public on how to avoid becoming a fraud victim,” the TCDA’s office said in a news release.
Here’s a link to the video:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.