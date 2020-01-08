Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson announced on Twitter on Jan. 8 that starting Thursday, she will be taking leave for a medical procedure.
“I have the utmost confidence in the experienced, dedicated and high-performing employees of this office to perform the legal work of Tarrant County at the same level of excellence our community has come to expect. From our executive team to every prosecutor, we have outstanding leaders and lawyers seeking justice and zealously representing our civil clients.,” she said in the post.
The Tarrant County DA’s office said that would be the only statement made on the leave.
