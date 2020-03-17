Tarrant County has a sixth case of COVID-19.
Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) has identified a sixth positive case of COVID-19 in Tarrant County.
Tarrant County Public Health said the individual who is a resident of Grand Prairie, contracted the virus in Tarrant County with no known exposure to a confirmed case and no recent travel history. This is the first case of presumed local transmission of COVID-19 in Tarrant County.
“This sixth case has been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any specific details about this patient.”
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has confirmed the second case testing positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) within Denton County. The patient, a female in her 50s resides in Prosper, Texas, and recently traveled. The patient is currently in home isolation to reduce the likelihood of the illness spreading. DCPH epidemiologists are identifying and contacting individuals who may been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by DCPH. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality.
“This morning’s newest disaster declaration and executive order provide recommendations to limit the spread of disease,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Even more so now, with a second positive case within Denton County, we stress the importance of heeding these recommendations.”
