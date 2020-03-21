To mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley signed a second amended disaster declaration due to a local health emergency, March 21, effective at 6 p.m.
Go to the Tarrant County website for the complete order which includes a more comprehensive list (www.tarrantcounty.com).
The new restrictions close in-person worship services but will allow worship support staff to facilitate online services.
The new rules will also close malls and other non-essential retail establishments such as barber shops, hair salons, nail salons as well spas and massage parlors.
Essential services such as grocery stores, pharmacies and other establishments that sell household goods will remain open.
In-house dining at restaurants remains closed but drive-in, drive-through, takeout and delivery are still permitted.
There should be no gatherings of more than 10 people regardless of the situation. There is no distinction between the types of gatherings in the amended declaration.
“We cannot stress enough that Tarrant County residents practice social distancing where you stay at least six feet away from other individuals,” Whitley said. “You need to have sufficient space to have people be at least six feet apart. To whatever degree possible, we would encourage you to have sign-in logs to keep track of everyone you have come in contact with.”
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
Tarrant County Public Health encourages everyone to continue to follow basic preventive measures to protect from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses, including:
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer as a supplement.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
Stay home when you are sick. If you have trouble breathing, or a persistent fever, call your primary care provider.
Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.