Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on April 10 reported that a resident of Lakeside has died as the result of the COVID-19 virus. The man in his 80s had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 21 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 90 people have recovered.
The county now has reported 637 positive cases. Fort Worth has reported 277 cases and Arlington 110.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja urged all residents to engage only in essential activities, stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing. “Right now, that is the best way to protect against this virus,” he said.
“The measures we’re following are working, so everyone needs to stay the course.”
