Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Wednesday, April 8 reported that a resident of Euless has died as the result of the COVID-19 virus. The man in his 30s had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County has now seen a total of 19 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. Fifty-three people have recovered.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja strongly urged all residents to engage only in essential activities; stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing. “It’s unfortunate for our community to see the death toll rising from COVID-19,” he said.
“These are difficult times for the families and friends of those we have lost to this disease. Our hearts go out to them.”
The county also reported there are now 588 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County., with 232 of those cases in Fort Worth.
On April 7, Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced 29 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. This increases the countywide total to 366 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains at 50 and the DSSLC staff total remains at 43. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.
In Collin County, there are 37 new cases reported making 210 current cases of COVID-19 .
There have been 343 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
There have been 129 people who have successfully recovered.
