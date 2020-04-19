Tarrant County registered four more deaths related to covid-19 over the weekend.
On Saturday, county officials reported a female in her 70s from Mansfield, a female in her 60s from Fort Worth and a female in her 70s from Keller died from the illness. A woman in her 50s from Fort Worth, with underlying health conditions, died on Sunday.
“Sadly, we are seeing the number of deaths continuing to increase and seeing more families being affected by this virus,” Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said in a statement.
Tarrant County now has 39 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. The total number of positive cases in the county has exceeded 1240.
“Every loss of life is painful to report, and our condolences go out to the families of these residents,” Taneja said.
Taneja has repeatedly urged residents to stay at home and practice social distancing as the pandemic continues to spread throughout the country. Covid-19 causes a respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
Dallas County reported 104 new positive cases of covid-19, bringing the total case count in Dallas County to 2,428. There have been 60 total deaths related to the novel coronavirus reported in Dallas.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins made a directive for all county residents to wear face coverings when outside. The order went into effect on Saturday.
“Elected leaders must be led by science in carefully modifying orders to help the economy without hurting public health," Jenkins said in a press release. "We can’t rush it and ruin the gains you’ve achieved through the sacrifices you have made."
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday, April 19 announced one new laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 593 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 248 of those now recovered.
“The low number of cases DCPH is reporting this Saturday and Sunday are likely due to a database update slowing our receipt of new cases, along with little backlog of cases for DCPH to report,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of DCPH. “We anticipate any positive cases not provided to us from Saturday through early this next week will be promptly added after the update, which may result in higher numbers later this week.”
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17. Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
Collin County reported the following on Sunday, April 19: * There are 5 net new case of COVID-19 in Collin County today, as of 3:30 p.m.
* There are 190 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
* There have been 527 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
* 324 people have successfully recovered; 16 are hospitalized; 174 remain in home isolation.
* There have been 13 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
* There have been 3,281 negative COVID-19 tests in Collin County.
* There are 1,002 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Collin County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.