Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Wednesday, April 22 reported two more deaths from the COVID-19 virus. The deceased includes a man in his 80s from an unincorporated area of Tarrant County and a man in his 60s from Fort Worth. Both had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 44 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 259 people have recovered. Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said each additional death serves as a reminder that our situation remains serious. “This is not the time to be complacent,” he said. “Continuing to follow the guidelines is the best way to protect yourself and your family.”
On Wednesday, Tarrant County reported 97 new cases of the virus.
In Collin County, there are 14 net new cases of COVID-19 as of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
