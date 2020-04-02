Tarrant County has now reported 325 COVID-19 cases. Fort Worth accounts for 115 of the cases, while Arlington reports 55.
Mansfield accounts for 16 cases, while Euless and Grand Prairie account for 12.
There have been six total deaths in the county and 23 individuals have recovered from the virus. Two new deaths were reported as of April 2, one in Fort Worth and two in Forest Hill.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said all three of the new deaths were elderly patients with underlying health conditions and were being monitored by Tarrant County Public Health. He declined to provide further details, citing HIPAA laws regarding confidentiality of health information. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families,” he said.
On April 1, the Tarrant County Department of Public Health reported the first confirmed COVID-19 related death of a Fort Worth resident, a woman, the city said in a news release. A resident of Hurst, a male, has also died, according to the TCPH.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said both patients had underlying health conditions but he declined to provide further details about the cases, citing HIPAA laws regarding confidentiality of health information. “We express our deepest sympathy to the families,” he said.
The Fort Worth death occurred Tuesday, March 31, in Fort Worth. The patient had recently tested positive for the virus.
“Any loss of life is tragic, but this is particularly sobering,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”
