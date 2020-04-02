Tarrant County has now reported 386 COVID-19 cases and one new additional death of a Fort Worth resident.
Tarrant County now has a total of seven confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the patient was an adult Fort Worth resident with underlying health conditions. He declined to provide further details, citing HIPAA laws regarding confidentiality of health information. “We express our deepest sympathy to the family and this is a somber reminder for everyone that we are seeing a ramp up in disease activity in our community” he said.
. Fort Worth accounts for 138 of the cases, while Arlington reports 64.
Mansfield accounts for 18 cases, while Euless has 14 and Grand Prairie 15.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on April 3 announced the sixth COVID-19 related death in Denton County. The patient, a female resident of a nursing facility in Lewisville in her 70s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County.
“As we report the loss of a sixth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
DCPH has also announced 19 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 273 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Zero new positive cases are associated with Denton State Supported Living Center.
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) on April 3 announced the second COVID-19 related death in Collin County. The 41-year-old Anna woman had been previously confirmed to have underlying health complications in addition to COVID-19. She died in a local hospital on Thursday. To respect and honor her family, no further personal information will be released.
“All of us at Collin County are saddened at the report of a second COVID-19 death within our community,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “To her family, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
CCHCS has previously announced 227 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of yesterday, 70 of those individuals have already recovered.
