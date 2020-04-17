Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported one more deaths due to COVID-19, raising the number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 35.
The county reported that 185 people have recovered from the disease and that a total of 1,175 people have or have had the disease. The county reported 82 more cases on Thursday.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday April 16 announced one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 15 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of Flower Mound in his 60s, was a previously reported hospitalized, local transmission COVID-19 case in Denton County.
“As we report the loss of a fifteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
DCPH is also announcing 17 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 564 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains at 54. The cumulative, countywide long-term care facility (LTCF) resident total remains 17. Staff whom test positive for COVID-19 from DSSLC and over 100 LTCFs in Denton County are included within the totals for the town, city, unincorporated area, and/or county in which the staff person resides.
In Collin County, a 73-year-old Fairview man with underlying health conditions and COVID-19 died in a local hospital this morning, according to Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS).
“We are sad to learn of the death of another member of our Collin County community today,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “All of us grieve together with his family during this difficult time.”
As of this afternoon, CCHCS reported 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 304 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 17 hospitalized. Today’s death marks the twelfth death reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.
