Tarrant County has now reported 100 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There has been one COVID-19 related death and three people have recovered from the disease.
There are now 96 active cases. Thirty-three of the cases are in Fort Worth and 16 in Arlington. Mansfield is reporting seven cases. Colleyville and Keller are reporting five cases each, while Grapevine and Haltom City are reporting four cases.
Fifty-two percent of Tarrant County cases are travel-related, and nine percent are the result of community transmission. Thirty percent of the cases are of unknown transmission source. Nine percent of cases are pending a designation.
