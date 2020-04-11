Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Saturday, April 11 reported that four more Tarrant County residents have died as the result of the COVID-19 virus. The deceased include a male in his 60s, a male in his 70s and a female in her late 40s, all from Fort Worth, and a male in his 80s from Sansom Park. All had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 25 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 90 people have recovered. Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja reminded residents to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing. “This is a stressful time for all of us, but we will get through it and bend the COVID-19 curve if we all follow the guidelines,” he said.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) has announced the eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth COVID-19 related deaths in Denton County. The three individuals are residents of the Denton Rehabilitation Center in the City of Denton. These three individuals include a female resident over 80, a female resident in her 60s, and a male resident over 80. To respect and honor their families, no further personal information will be released.
“The loss of these three lives is almost beyond words as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in our county,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “Our thoughts and prayers are with each of their families as they cope with the deaths of their loved ones.”
DCPH has worked closely with the facility since the first COVID-19 confirmed cases were identified among residents and one employee. Those first residents with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases were transported to the hospital for care upon exhibiting symptoms and the employee is under self-isolation at their residence.
“DCPH is taking the unprecedented step of announcing the name of the facility to ensure transparency for the public in light of today’s deaths,” stated Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health. “We have been communicating with the more than 100 facilities across Denton County to ensure they have the necessary resources for the safety of their residents and staff.”
There are 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County pm April 11 as of 4 p.m.
There are 208 current cases of COVID-19 in Collin County (total cases minus recovered and deceased).
There have been 441 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Collin County.
226 people have successfully recovered; 26 are hospitalized; 182 remain in home isolation.
There have been 7 confirmed deaths associated with COVID-19 in Collin County.
