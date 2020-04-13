Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Saturday, April 11 reported that four more Tarrant County residents have died as the result of the COVID-19 virus. The deceased include a male in his 60s, a male in his 70s and a female in her late 40s, all from Fort Worth, and a male in his 80s from Sansom Park. All had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 876 positive cases for the disease with 70 new cases reported on Monday, April 13. There have been 25 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. One hundred three people have recovered. Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja reminded residents to stay home as much as possible and maintain social distancing. “This is a stressful time for all of us, but we will get through it and bend the COVID-19 curve if we all follow the guidelines,” he said.
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday announced 8 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 482 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced Monday, April 13 that two elderly woman have died after testing positive for COVID-19. An 88-year-old woman from Wylie and a 82-year-old woman from McKinney, both with underlying health conditions, died early this morning. The McKinney woman died at her home, and the Wylie woman died at a local hospital. Both women had been diagnosed with COVID-19 late last week.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of both these ladies,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them all at this time.”
As of this afternoon, CCHCS reported 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents, with 259 of those individuals reported to have recovered, and 20 hospitalized. The two deaths today mark the ninth and tenth deaths reported to the county of individuals with COVID-19.
