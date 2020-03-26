Tarrant County has now reported 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
That, according to the latest count from the Tarrant County Public Health Department at 11:45 a.m. on March 27.
There has been one COVID-19 related death and three people have recovered from the disease.
There are now 119 active cases. Forty-one of the cases are in Fort Worth and 18 in Arlington. Mansfield is reporting seven cases. Colleyville, Grapevine and Keller are reporting five cases each, while Haltom City is reporting four cases.
Fifty-three percent of Tarrant County cases are travel-related, and eight percent are the result of community transmission. Thirty-two percent of the cases are of unknown transmission source. Seven percent of cases are pending a designation.
In Denton County, the Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Thursday announced the first COVID-19 related death in the county. The patient, a male resident of Lewisville in his 40s who was hospitalized in Denton County, was the county’s first case of community transmitted COVID-19.
“Today, as we announce the first death related to COVID-19, we want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads.
“I also want to firmly reiterate the importance of heeding the mandatory stay-at-home order Denton County issued this week. We need everyone to heed these orders and stay home. This virus spreads easily and can lead to severe symptoms and death,” he said.
DCPH has also announced 13 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one DSSLC resident. This increases the countywide total to 83 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
