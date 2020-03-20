Tarrant County Public Health on Friday, March 20 reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County. The total number of positive cases in Tarrant County now stands at 29. The new positive cases are in Arlington (4); Euless (1); Fort Worth (2); Keller (1); and Lakeside (2). Two COVID-19 cases have also recovered from the virus.
“We are interviewing these new patients, identifying places they’ve traveled to and reaching out to others who may have been exposed, “said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any other details,” he said.
For a breakdown by city, cases, deaths and recovered COVID-19 positive cases, go to coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com. Information on this page will be updated daily.
For more information visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the information line, seven days a week at 817-248-6299.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.