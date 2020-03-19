Tarrant County Public Health today reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County. The total number of positive cases in Tarrant County now totals 19, including an Arlington resident who died Sunday. The new positive cases are in Arlington, Fort Worth, Southlake, North Richland Hills, Mansfield, Colleyville, Benbrook, White Settlement and Watauga. Investigations are underway, but some of the cases are travel-related, according to the Tarrant County Public Health Department.
“We are interviewing these patients, identifying places they’ve traveled to and reaching out to others who may have been exposed, “said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any other details,” he said.
Here is a breakdown by city and number of total Tarrant County positive cases to date:
CITY
CASES
Arllington
5
Fort Worth
5
Southlake
2
N Richland Hills
2
Mansfield
1
Colleyville
1
Benbrook
1
White Settlement
1
Watauga
1
TOTAL
19
