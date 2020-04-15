Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Wednesday April 15 reported that a Fort Worth woman in her 70s has died as the result of the COVID-19 virus. The deceased had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County now has 30 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. 157 people have recovered.
“Every death from the COVID-19 is sad for us to report,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “In our sadness, we also want to remind everyone to not be complacent, continue to follow the guidelines and we will get through this crisis.”
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Tuesday, April 14 announced one additional Denton County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 14 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of Denton Rehabilitation Center over 80, was a previously reported hospitalized, contact related COVID-19 case in Denton County.
“As we report the loss of a fourteenth life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
DCPH is also announcing 14 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 521 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Statewide, Texas has reported 15,492 cases of COVID-19 and 364 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.