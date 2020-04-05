Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) on Sunday, April 5 confirmed two more COVID-19-related deaths.
One is that of a resident at the Heartis Arlington assisted living and memory care home who tested positive for COVID-19. The decedent was an elderly adult female and had been hospitalized since becoming ill.
Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja said the department began an investigation at Heartis Arlington after being notified of the positive test in late March. Tarrant County Health Authority Dr. Catherine A. Colquitt visited Heartis with the City of Arlington’s local health authority Dr. Cynthia A. Simmons, to jointly assess the situation and take necessary control measures to prevent the spread of infection.
“Some residents were isolated, preventive and infection control measures were taken and we identified groups of people that needed to be tested, which included most of the residents and staff,” Taneja said. When testing was completed, a total of 12 positive cases were identified, including 11 residents and one staff member. Those that tested positive are self-quarantined at the facility and are being monitored by Public Health.
TCPH also confirmed that an elderly adult male from Fort Worth with underlying health conditions has also died in a local hospital. Public Health staff believe both patients contracted the virus through community transmission.
Tarrant County now has a total of 11 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus. Tarrant County announced it has 418 cases of COVID-19, with 23 who have recovered.
Fort Worth has reported 152 cases of the virus, eight who have recovered and four who have died. Arlington has 67 cases with 2 who have recovered and 2 who have died.
For more about the Tarrant County COVID-19 outbreak: www.tarrantcounty.com/en/public-health/disease-control---prevention/coronaviruas.html
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) on Sunday April 5 announced the seventh COVID-19 related death in Denton County. The patient, a male resident of a nursing facility in Lewisville in his 90s, was a previously reported hospitalized, locally transmitted COVID-19 case in Denton County.
“As we report the loss of a seventh life to COVID-19 in Denton County today, we hope everyone will take a moment to keep our fellow residents affected by this pandemic in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. With community spread endemic in our county, we must take the necessary steps to ensure we do not contribute to the problem.”
DCPH has also announced 16 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. This increases the countywide total to 304 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 Denton State Supported Living Center (DSSLC) resident total remains at 50 and the DSSLC staff total has increased to 39. Eight new DSSLC staff members whom tested positive, and live within Denton County, are reflected in the city or town in which the staff member resides. Six new DSSLC staff members tested positive but are not residents of Denton County. To protect patient confidentiality, no further personal information will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.