Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) today reported two more people who have died due to the COVID-19 virus. One was a resident of Fort Worth in his 60’s and the other was from Arlington and in his 40s.
Tarrant County now has 13 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus.
“We extend our sympathy to the families of these patients for their loss. This is yet another reminder of the tragic toll that the COVID-19 virus is taking on our community,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja.
Tarrant County also reported a total of 452 COVID-19 cases in the county. There have been 13 deaths and 41 people who have recovered from the illness.
Fort Worth is reporting 167 COVID-19 cases, while Arlington has 72. Fort Worth is reporting 5 deaths from the disease. Euless and Mansfield are both reporting 21 cases of the disease.
Collin County Health Care Services (CCHCS) announced the fourth COVID-19 related death in Collin County today, a 93-year-old McKinney woman. Her official cause of death is unrelated to COVID-19, but the woman is known to have tested positive. She died at her residence late Sunday evening. To respect and honor her family, no further personal information will be released.
“All of us at Collin County are saddened at the passing of a member of our community,” said Collin County Judge Chris Hill. “Her family is in our prayers during this difficult time.”
CCHCS has previously announced 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Collin County residents. As of yesterday, 102 of those individuals have already recovered.
