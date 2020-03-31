Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) will begin reporting all COVID-19 cases reported to the county, including pending COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed by lab reports, according to a news release.
“Until now, we have only been reporting confirmed cases, but as the numbers in Tarrant County continue to increase, we want to provide the public with as much information as possible about the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said TCPH Director of Public Health Vinny Taneja. “So, effective immediately, we will begin sharing provisional case counts that have been confirmed by lab reports, but are pending on investigational data.”
On March 31, Tarrant County Public Health reported 273 confirmed cases on its website.
“The health and safety of all Tarrant County residents is our No. 1 priority,” Taneja said. “We want to be transparent and as open as possible, while also protecting the privacy and health information of everyone involved.”
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia. The United States now has more than 122,000 reported cases of COVID-19.
