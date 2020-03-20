The U.S. government is delaying tax day in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, giving Americans an extra 90 days to pay their bill. The IRS was expecting more than 150 million individual tax returns this filing season. The vast majority come in before the traditional April 15th deadline, but the move still provides a breather to many Americans. People who file early in the season are typically those who are due a refund, while taxpayers with more complex situations and those who owe tending to file later. As of March 6, the IRS had received almost 68 million returns, less than half the number they anticipate for the season. The move is aimed at injecting as much as $300 billion into the economy at a time when the country is in danger of being pushed into a recession by the coronavirus. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said individuals will be able to delay paying up to $1 million in payments while corporations will be able to defer payment on up to $10 million. The IRS and Treasury are expected to release more details on the effort soon. At this point, Americans are still expected to file their taxes; only payment is delayed.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Worth tightens restrictions beginning Thursday
- Local company treats own employees with suspicious symptoms
- Fort Worth closes Lake Worth as elevation rises
- From alcohol to hand sanitizers: Local distillery switches in crisis
- HSC Fort Worth to help identify missing and murdered American Indians
- The Latest in Fort Worth: Wine delivery, Stage West, FW Zoo, Ellerbe, FWISD others announce changes
- Texas A&M School of Law makes big jump in rankings
- At Fort Worth church where the pastor has coronavirus, "thanks be to God" for Facebook Live
- Burleson ISD names former Dallas Cowboys QB as head coach
- City of Fort Worth likely to tighten restrictions on bars, restaurants, other public areas
Images
Videos
Commented
- Richard Connor: More bad news for Panther Island – will it ever end? (3)
- Police chief stripped of duties disrobes, walks into storm (2)
- Shifting Election Returns: Granger win shows moderate Republican stance in Tarrant County (1)
- Renewable energy at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1)
- Five differences at Texas Rangers' new $1.2B stadium (1)
- 3rd death in Texas of person with positive COVID-19 test (1)
- FWBP announces 2020 40 Under 40 honorees (1)
- Five-story, 150-room hotel coming to Near Southside incorporating historic fire station (1)
- Local partners expected to pony up $5M as part of $20M Panther Island bridge overruns (1)
- Long-rumored Woody Allen memoir coming in April (1)
Today's e-Edition
Calendar
Online Poll
Should the U.S. crack down on the border?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.