As Texas hospitals prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients, the need for more qualified nurses is great.
As a result, Tarrant County College has changed graduation requirements for final-year nursing students.
"To help meet this demand, Tarrant County College is allowing its final-year nursing students to complete the clinical with more than 50% of simulated clinical learning experiences through virtual simulation and virtual clinical instead of hands-on learning experience at a hospital or care facility," said Dr. Tetsuya Umebayashi, dean of nursing at the college.
Usually, the Texas Board Nursing limits simulation training to 50% or less for each clinical course.
Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent action to expand the nursing workforce will help TCC students graduate in a timely manner without required hands-on hours, the college said.
Approximately 100-110 nursing students will graduate this May and will be eligible to work as a graduate nurse within two weeks after completing the program.
– FWBP Staff
