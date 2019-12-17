Brenda and Mike Harrison ’64 of Midland, Texas, have made a $10 million gift to establish The Brenda and Mike Harrison Endowed Scholarship Program at Texas Christian University.
The endowed scholarship fund will be used to provide permanent need- and merit-based financial aid to students from middle-income families, the university said in a news release.
“We are grateful to Brenda and Mike Harrison for this gift that addresses our highest priority – increasing endowed support for scholarships, which helps us make the TCU experience more available and affordable for talented, deserving students,” Chancellor Victor J. Boschini Jr. said.
“What’s truly powerful about their gift is that it will support TCU students forever. As we near our sesquicentennial, we celebrate the continued legacy of this partnership between the Harrison family and TCU that will span the next 150 years and beyond,” he said.
The Harrison family’s ties to TCU run deep and connect multiple generations. In addition to Mike Harrison, nine relatives are graduates, including his father, Dr. W.O. Harrison, who graduated with the first of his three degrees in 1932, as well as two of Mike and Brenda Harrison’s four children, Michael Harrison Jr. ’91 and Christina Pittman ’95.
The Harrisons are the owners of Anderson Ranches in Midland, and Brenda Harrison is a former speech pathologist who worked in the Pecos ISD before retiring. She is now an active volunteer in the Pecos area.
“We have a strong desire to help students whose families do not earn enough to afford a TCU education, but earn too much to qualify for meaningful scholarships and other financial aid,” Mike Harrison said. “These very qualified and deserving students should have every opportunity to become Horned Frogs.”
In recognition of the Harrisons’ generosity, TCU plans to name the new Administration Building scheduled to open in August 2020 “The Harrison.”
– FWBP Staff
