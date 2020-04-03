TCU announced on April 2 that a student living in a TCU apartment has tested positive for COVID-19. The student has been in self-quarantine while awaiting test results for COVID-19, which were submitted March 19.
The student is doing well, has been symptom-free for seven days and is beyond the 14-day, self-quarantine period, according to the school.
TCU said it will notify social and residential groups with whom this student has interacted in the last two to three weeks.
On April 1, TCU sent a mass notification to all students, faculty and staff of the first COVID-19 case reported on the TCU campus.
That was a Turner Construction employee working at Amon G. Carter Stadium has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently doing well, receiving care and recovering at home, according to the school.
The contractor was last at the work site March 24 and worked primarily outside. The area was cleared of personnel and sanitized per public health guidance. The construction work group was following social distancing protocols and the two team members that were in closest contact with the COVID-19 positive individual are currently in a 14-day quarantine and self-monitoring period. Neither are currently showing symptoms, according to a report from TCU..
As of April 2, Tarrant County has reported 325 COVID-19 cases. Fort Worth accounts for 115 of the cases, while Arlington reports 55.
Mansfield accounts for 16 cases, while Euless and Grand Prairie account for 12.
There have been six total deaths in the county and 23 individuals have recovered from the virus. Two new deaths were reported as of April 2, one in Fort Worth and two in Forest Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.