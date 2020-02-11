TechFW board gets new chair
Doug Clayton, a partner at Cantey Hanger LLP law firm, has been elected to serve as chairman of the board of directors of TechFW. He follows Maxwell A. Lea, III, a managing director with DFB Pharmaceuticals, whose term expired at the end of 2019. TechFW is a non-profit entrepreneur support organization that helps entrepreneurs commercialize innovative technologies and works to strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in north Texas.
Clayton has served on the TechFW board since 2016. His relationship with the entrepreneur support organization began – and continues today – as a volunteer advisor assisting TechFW clients in matters relating to their business structure, contracts and transactions.
“Doug Clayton epitomizes TechFW’s core value of giving before you get in everything he does for our organization, clients and team members,” said Hayden Blackburn, TechFW executive drector.
Clayton is Chairman of Cantey Hanger’s Business Transactions Practice Group.
“It is a real honor to help support Hayden and his team in leading an amazing organization like TechFW,” Clayton said. “We know that a healthy entrepreneurship culture is critical to the growth and success of our city and our region, and TechFW has been and will continue to be a positive catalyst for developing that culture.”
